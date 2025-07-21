RECB hold AGM, strengthens focus on affordable real estate opportunities for members

The Real Estate Cashback Housing Cooperative Society (RECB) recently held its highly anticipated Annual General Meeting (AGM) for 2025, bringing together members, board executives, and key stakeholders in a dynamic gathering focused on reflection, celebration, and strategic planning.

The event served as both a review of the cooperative’s impressive strides over the past year and a reaffirmation of its long-term commitment to financial empowerment, member welfare, and sustainable real estate-driven growth.

In his opening address, RECB President, Dr. Oluwatosin Olatujoye, expressed gratitude to the members for their unwavering trust and active involvement. “This cooperative is only as strong as its members, and your belief in our collective vision is the reason we’re here today,” he remarked. Dr. Olatujoye highlighted several notable achievements, including a steady rise in membership, collective investments in real estate, prompt dividend disbursements, and the introduction of new welfare initiatives designed to ease members’ financial challenges.

One of the key moments of the AGM was the detailed presentation of progress reports covering real estate projects financed over the years. The report revealed significant progress such as increased member contributions, timely execution of housing developments, and strategic expansions into Lagos, Ogun, and Abuja, solidifying RECB’s presence in key Nigerian markets.

Mr. Wasiu Sonekan, the Cooperative’s Treasurer, emphasized the organization’s financial discipline and transparency in managing member resources. “Our real estate investments are not just yielding returns; they are delivering tangible results. We’ve financed developments members can physically see and proudly call their own,” he stated. He reaffirmed that every contribution has been properly accounted for and directed toward sustainable, long-term value creation.

To further demonstrate the cooperative’s real-life impact, Mr. Joel Ayeni, a long-standing member, shared heartfelt testimonials. He recounted stories of individuals whose lives have been transformed through their RECB membership, including a mother who sent her two children to university through her cooperative dividends, and a nurse in Canada who paid off her mortgage using returns from the cooperative. “These are not just numbers on paper,” he said. “These are realpeople whose lives have changed because they trusted this system. The transparency, the support, and the consistency are unmatched.” His remarks were met with applause and nods of affirmation from fellow members.

The AGM closed with a renewed sense of purpose and unity. As RECB continues to expand its real estate and financial services footprint, the cooperative remains committed to building a future anchored on shared prosperity, trust, and empowerment.

With a clear strategic path forward, RECB is poised to further redefine what is possible through collective finance, one project, one member, and one community at a time.