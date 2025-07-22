Real Sociedad drop Sadiq from pre-season tour amid exit rumours

Real Sociedad have left Nigerian striker Umar Sadiq out of their pre-season squad for the club’s summer tour of Japan, further fueling speculation about his future at the La Liga outfit.

The 28-year-old, who signed from Almería in 2022 for a reported €20 million, has struggled to make a significant impact since arriving in San Sebastián. His exclusion from the travelling squad, announced by the club on Sunday, aligns with reports in Spanish media suggesting that new manager Sergio Francisco does not consider Sadiq part of his plans for the upcoming season.

Sadiq was also missing from the matchday squad in Sociedad’s recent friendly against French side Pau FC, a move that hinted at his eventual exclusion from the Japan tour.

“This decision indicates that the 28-year-old forward is not part of coach Sergio Francisco’s plans, which brings his departure from the txuri-urdin team even closer,” Levante-EMV reported.

Sources within the club suggest Sociedad’s management is actively exploring options for the striker, who still has two years remaining on his contract.

Sadiq spent the latter half of last season on loan at Valencia, where he managed six goals in 19 appearances—form that revived interest in the forward from several clubs, both within Spain and abroad.

Despite the renewed attention, a permanent move back to Valencia is still in doubt, largely due to financial limitations. Sociedad are reportedly seeking around €9 million for a transfer, hoping to recoup part of their initial investment.

“His incorporation back to the team is unfeasible at this time in the market. The club remains interested and is awaiting any movement that could facilitate its arrival in the future,” Levante-EMV added.

“Valencia can acquire his services but will have to wait until the end of the summer market because the operation is more economical for them.”

Since joining Sociedad, Sadiq’s progress has been hampered by injuries and inconsistent performances, preventing him from securing a regular place in the squad.