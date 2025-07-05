Real Madrid knock Borussia Dortmund out of Club World Cup, to face PSG

Borussia Dortmund’s Brazilian defender #02 Yan Couto fights for the ball with Real Madrid’s French forward #09 Kylian Mbappe as he scores his team’s third goal during the FIFA Club World Cup 2025 quarterfinal football match between Spain’s Real Madrid and Germany’s Borussia Dortmund at the MetLife stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey on July 5, 2025. (Photo by CHARLY TRIBALLEAU / AFP)

Kylian Mbappe scored an acrobatic late overhead kick as Real Madrid beat Borussia Dortmund 3-2 in their Club World Cup quarter-final on Saturday to set up a last-four showdown against European champions Paris Saint-Germain.

Real were cruising to a comfortable win thanks to two early goals by Gonzalo Garcia and Fran Garcia before a crazy late flurry of activity at the MetLife Stadium.

Maximilian Beier pulled one back in the 93rd minute, Mbappe made it 3-1, and then Serhou Guirassy scored a penalty for Dortmund after Real’s Dean Huijsen was sent off.

AFP