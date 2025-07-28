Raymond Ijeomah launches two books in one day

*Abuja’s top industry players in attendance

Raymond Ijeomah Esq, CEO of Fortreal Rei Ltd, Property Lawyer and Leader Facilitator of Fortreal Real Estate Academy, in a legendary move, launched two books into the real estate sector of Nigeria and the world at large.

According to the author, “The first book, ‘Sell Real Estate Consistently,’ is a 16-chapter book filled with my principles, secrets and strategies of selling real estate consistently to people of different race, background and class over the years.

“With clients in over twenty countries of the world, it is only right that I share my experiences in a book especially as I am very particular about impact and the next generation.”

The second book, ‘Understanding Real Estate Laws in Nigeria,’ contains 22 chapters of legal principles and property laws needed for safety and sustainability in the sector as a realtor, developer and real estate investor.

The launch event was chaired by Chief Andy Elewere, CEO of Aiben Properties with Keynote Speech by Arc. Dr. Barka Mshelia, CEO of Mshel Group. Present at the event were Abuja’s biggest real estate CEOs; Mr. Ayobami Folarin of Real Forte, Mr. Sadiq Bello of Citybird Group, Mr. Chukwuemeka Obiazikwor of Neo Homes, Mr. David Onoja of TheBrooks Africa, Mr. Anderson of Domain Shelters. Mr. Henry of Housing Professors, Mr. Caleb of Hush Homes, and many other industry players, realtors and well wishers.