Rasaq Ajala , Odi – Olowo / Ojuwoye LCDA Chair wins applauds

By Ademola Adedoyin

…as he commissions landmark projects

Honourable Rasaq Olushola Ajala, the outgoing Chairman, Odi-Olowo/Ojuwoye Local Council Development Area, LCDA, Friday pulled out all the stops as he gathered political bigwigs and other dignitaries to commission landmark projects that will for long define his time in office as the two term Chairman of the Council.

The landmark projects commissioned on Friday lend credence to the assertion that, if well funded, the most impactful tier of government, remains the local governments as they are the closest to the grassroots.

The most remarkable of the projects is the iconic Administrative building, named after the President: The Bola Ahmed Tinubu Legacy Building.

The multibillion Naira edifice comprises of a 2,500 capacity hall with soundproofing and capability to host three events simultaneously, a Resource Centre with an E-Library, a Legislative Chamber, a Health Clinic, a Lounge, an Electric Lift, 186 offices.

Other projects commissioned include the Jide Sanwo-Olu Football Arena, 9.2 Kilometre Road, Nine Sola Power Cubicles for charging phones, laptops, etc, and 13 vehicles donated to accredited stakeholders.

In a colourful ceremony witnessed by Lagos Political Bigwigs, the business community, traditional institution, religious associations, numerous dignitaries, and gaily dressed indigenes and residents of the Council, Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu, represented by his Deputy, Dr AbdulKadir Olufemi Hamzat, commissioned the multi purpose building designed not just to enhance workers’ productivity, but also to serve as a revenue generating source for the Council.

That Honourable Rasaq Ajala impressed people across all divides by his sterling performances can only be appreciated by the roll call of dignitaries that came out to identify with the outgoing Council boss.

They include, the Senate Majority Leader, Senator Opeyemi Bamidele, Deputy Governor of Lagos State, Dr Abdulkadir Olufemi Hamzat ( Who stood in for the Governor), Senator Wasiu Esinlokun (Lagos Central), Senator Ganiyu Solomon and former Deputy Governor of Lagos State, Chief Femi Pedro.

Others are: former Lagos State First Lady, Alhaja Abimbola Sikirat Jakande, Lagos State APC Chairman, Hon. Cornelius Ojelabi, Lagos State APC Women Leader, Hon Olajumoke Okoya Thomas and SA to the Governor of Lagos State on Central Internal Audit and representative of the Council in the State Executive Council, Dr Mrs Oyeyemi Ayoola.

Also, at the event, was the Council First Lady, Dr Kehinde Ajala, and the incoming Chairman of the Council, Honourable Seyi Jakande, amongst other dignitaries.

But it was not the presence of these dignitaries alone that made the event colourful and memorable. The turnout by the gaily dressed indigenes and residents in uniform (Aso Ebi) not only added colour and glamour to the event, but also vividly testified to the love the people of the Council have for Honourable Ajala, a leader they said has touched their lives positively and profoundly in the last eight years.

Given the number and quality of projects commissioned and other remarkable achievements recorded in the past eight years, it is difficult to fault Honourable Ajala when he said: “Today’s event showcases our commitment to transforming our LCDA into a world-class municipality.”

Indeed, it is dispute Honourable Ajala’s submission when he asserted: “We promised to deliver, and we fulfilled our commitments.” Few are the politicians who can fire such a parting shot.