Public school students in Edo get Lions International eye care services

By Ozioruva Aliu

BENIN CITY – FIFTY–FIVE senior secondary school students of the Imaguero College in Benin City on Friday benefited from free eye screening and collection of special reading and corrective lenses from the Lions International from its Vision Project held in the school.

The students expressed their joy and satisfaction from the group’s gesture, describing it as a solution to what could have hampered their growth and development.

Declaring open the initiative which is a joint humanitarian service project of Benin Etete Unique and Edo Heritage Lions Clubs under District 404-A4 with theme: Hope for Sight, Lion Sir Dede Henry Idemudia, Zone 6A Chairperson, stated that the initiative, dedicated to restoring Vision and bringing light to communities in Edo State through essential eye care services, was part of the Lions International core humanitarian service initiatives which underscores the organization’s commitment to sight preservation and community wellness.

Also in their addresses, Lions Uyi Darlington and Franca Nikoro, Presidents of the two clubs in the joint project stated that the choice of secondary school was deliberate, to ensure that health issues around visions of young persons are nipped in the bud early to enable them square up with their academic and future challenges with healthier, clearer vision.

The project, which commenced in June with intensive and extensive ophthalmic screening by ophthalmologists drawn from various health institutions climaxed with presentation of special lens and eye drops to the 55 students of the college.