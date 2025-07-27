PTAD targets 90% pensioner health insurance coverage by 2026

•Partners NHIA to roll out health insurance

By Victor Ahiuma-Young

The Pension Transitional Arrangement Directorate, PTAD, has concluded plans with the National Health Insurance Authority, NHIA, to enroll Defined Benefit Scheme, DBS, pensioners in the National Health Insurance Scheme by 2026, as part of efforts to improve the welfare of Nigerian retirees.

PTAD Executive Secretary/CEO, Mrs. Tolulope Odunaiya, had earlier hinted at the agency’s strategic priorities for 2026, including pension harmonisation and expanded healthcare coverage for pensioners, during a Stakeholders’ Interactive Session held in Lagos on July 2, 2025.

According to her, “We will vigorously pursue the approval of the harmonisation of pensions to eliminate the gap between pensioners who retired at different times and on different salary structures. Additionally, we have targeted next year for the expansion of healthcare coverage to all DBS pensioners under our management.”

Further elaborating on the health insurance coverage during the 2024/2025 Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the Nigerian Association of Insurance and Pension Editors (NAIPE) in Lagos, Mrs. Odunaiya, represented by the Head of Corporate Communication, Mr Olugbenga Ajayi, said the plan underscores PTAD’s commitment to pensioners’ wellbeing.

The Executive Secretary said: “For us in PTAD, we are always working to ensure the wellbeing of our pensioners, ensuring they are comfortable and well taken care of. We have started negotiating health insurance for our pensioners because we know that the age they are is when they need healthcare more than even those of us who are still working. Retirement is when people need government support more than the person who is collecting money every month.

“We are working to ensure that by 2026, if not all, at least 90 per cent of PTAD pensioners will be enrolled in the National Health Insurance Scheme by the National Health Insurance Authority (NHIA).”

Mrs. Odunaiya also highlighted other pensioner-friendly initiatives introduced by PTAD, including mobile verification for sick and incapacitated retirees.

According to her, “We have introduced Mobile Verification for people who are sick or those who are alive but incapacitated to attend normal verification. We schedule mobile confirmation for those who have done the ‘I Am Alive’ confirmation but later fall sick. We go there – from Lagos office, Kaduna office – our teams are always out to ensure pensioners are taken care of and their matters are treated with utmost urgency.”

She assured that PTAD remains committed to addressing all pension entitlements.

“PTAD is doing everything within its powers to ensure that pensioners receive all their entitlements – from arrears to pension increments – and we are working assiduously to achieve this. By 2026, all arrears and other entitlements will be part of our budget, and there will be no issues anymore concerning these. PTAD is presently in 13 states of the federation,” Mrs. Odunaiya added.