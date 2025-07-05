PSQUARE: Jude, Peter Okoye’s social media war escalates

By BENJAMIN NJOKU

The ongoing feud between Peter Okoye (Mr. P),one-half of the defunct musical duo, Psquare and his elder brother Jude Okoye has taken another turn, with both parties exchanging heated words on social media. In an Instagram post last Friday, Jude Okoye had accused his younger brother of being the architect of his own misfortune alleging that after his ‘new found freedom’, Mr P, as he’s fondly called by his fans, became broke and instead of accepting responsibility and accountability for the choice he made, he was busy pointing accusing fingers at him.

However, responding to Jude’s outburst, Mr P claimed that he now earns more as a solo artiste than he did during his time with the group. Mr P described his solo career as “a blessing, more rewarding and profitable, both financially and personally.” He added that it has also brought him peace of mind.

“I now earn on my own as a solo artist today more than what I used to earn after splitting three ways as Psquare, plus the so-called manager. I’m talking about both shows and endorsements. It really makes me question, “what’s the point of sharing with people who stole from you, betrayed you, and still discriminate against your efforts?” Peter wrote.

He further accused his elder brother of speaking ill of him before EFCC officials, which he claimed contributed to his eventual arrest and detention months back.

“These are the exact same words you told the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) officials. And you ended up getting locked up in prison. Of course, you have to come up with another narrative. Despite the fact that we are in court! You people never still answer the question, I have stopped playing nice and being the mature one while getting disrespected! I started treating people exactly how they treat me. I stayed real, I stayed strong, and I stopped letting people walk over me,” Mr. P wrote.

Jude denied any financial wrongdoing

Earlier in his Instagram post, Jude denied any financial wrongdoing, challenging Mr P, singer Cynthia Morgan among other artists formerly under his management, who were accusing him, to specify his offence and accusing them of fabricating allegations to have him jailed.

“They can’t specifically mention what wrongs were done to them, how and where. They concocted and fabricated lies, attached money laundering and fraud to my name to get me jailed. But to their surprise, I sat it out for two months,” the Psquare ex-manager had stated.

Recall that Mr. P recently testified in court against Jude, who was tried by the EFCC on charges of laundering N1.38 billion, $1 million, and £34,537.59.

The Feud Continues

The brothers’ social media war shows no signs of abating, with both parties trading accusations and insults. The public nature of their disagreement has raised questions about the challenges of working with family members in the entertainment industry. Only time will tell how this saga will end.