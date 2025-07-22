PSC partners NDLEA to conduct drug integrity tests for police recruits

…Marwa Backs Argungu, Pledges Nationwide Support with Advanced Testing Kits

By Kingsley Omonobi

In a decisive move to strengthen the integrity of Nigeria’s police recruitment process, the Police Service Commission (PSC) has sought the collaboration of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) to conduct drug integrity tests for prospective police recruits.

Chairman of the PSC, DIG Hashimu Argungu (rtd), made the request during a courtesy visit to the Chairman/Chief Executive of the NDLEA, Brig. Gen. Mohamed Buba Marwa (rtd), at the agency’s headquarters in Abuja on Tuesday.

Speaking during the visit, Argungu stressed the critical importance of ensuring that individuals admitted into police training institutions are mentally sound and drug-free, noting that the presence of drug-dependent recruits could compromise national security in the long term.

He said, “We follow due process and procedures in everything we do, and that includes recruitment. If bad eggs enter the system from the beginning, the result will be dangerous. We cannot afford to put arms in the hands of those already dependent on illicit drugs.”

Argungu disclosed that the PSC plans to decentralize the screening process across the federation, and with NDLEA’s nationwide presence, the agency’s collaboration would be key in identifying and filtering out candidates with drug issues.

“This is why we are here today — to officially seek your assistance and cooperation. We thank you for the support we have already received and look forward to working more closely,” he added.

In response, Marwa commended the initiative and expressed full support for the PSC’s request, emphasizing that substance abuse is a national challenge that cuts across all sectors and contributes significantly to insecurity.

“We’re happy to collaborate with you on this. Our commands across the country are fully equipped with high-quality drug testing kits capable of detecting even the most sophisticated forms of cheating in urine sample tests,” Marwa said.

He reiterated the agency’s readiness to deploy its personnel and resources to assist the PSC in ensuring that only clean, competent, and responsible individuals are recruited into the police force.

“This initiative is not just timely but also critical to national security. You can count on the NDLEA’s full support,” Marwa assured.

The meeting marks a new phase of inter-agency cooperation aimed at enhancing the quality and credibility of Nigeria’s policing architecture.