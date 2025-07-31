PSC disowns Police Academy Admission notice, declares it illegal

By Kingsley Omonobi

ABUJA – The Police Service Commission (PSC) has disowned a recent advertisement calling for applications into the 12th Regular Course Degree Programme of the Nigeria Police Academy, Wudil, Kano, describing it as illegal and a violation of due process.

In a statement on Thursday, the Commission’s spokesperson, Ikechukwu Ani, said the publication did not follow constitutionally mandated procedures and was therefore “null and void.”

According to Ani, the advert, which announced the commencement of online applications from July 28 to September 8, 2025, was released without the knowledge or approval of the PSC—the body constitutionally empowered to oversee recruitment into the Nigeria Police Force.

“The advertorial, which was placed in flagrant violation of required procedures, is an undisguised attempt to undermine the Commission. The Police Service Commission has the sole authority to recruit persons into the Nigeria Police Force as affirmed by the Court of Appeal and upheld by the Supreme Court,” the statement said.

Ani referenced legal precedents, including the Court of Appeal’s judgment in PSC v. Inspector-General of Police & 3 ors (CA/A/84/2020) and the Supreme Court’s ruling in NPF v. PSC (SC/CV/773/2020), which reaffirmed the Commission’s exclusive mandate on police recruitment.

He warned that any action taken outside of this legal framework “undermines the rule of law and infringes upon the fundamental rights and freedoms guaranteed to all citizens.”

The PSC criticized the Nigeria Police Academy for failing to consult key stakeholders—namely, the Ministry of Police Affairs, Federal Character Commission, and the Commission itself—before issuing the notice. It also condemned the imposition of a ₦6,000 application fee, calling it “absurd” and “a breeding ground for corruption” in what is meant to be a free process.

“The current process introduced by the Police Academy is chaotic, confusing, and unpredictable. Requiring all applicants to physically report at the academy rather than decentralizing the process across the 36 states and FCT creates unnecessary stress, economic waste, and security risks,” Ani said.

The Commission stated that the move contradicts the Renewed Hope Agenda of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, which is anchored on transparency, accountability, equity, and good governance.

“The PSC will not be held responsible for any outcome or consequence resulting from this illegitimate exercise,” the statement concluded, warning the public to disregard the advertisement in its entirety.