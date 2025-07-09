Protesting lawyers storm NASS, submit petition against NMDPRA boss

By John Alechenu

ABUJA — A group of legal practitioners under the aegis of Public Interest Lawyers on Monday staged a protest at the National Assembly, demanding the immediate suspension, investigation, and prosecution of the Managing Director of the Nigerian Midstream and Downstream Petroleum Regulatory Authority (NMDPRA), Farouk Ahmed.

The protest, led by Samuel Ihensekhien Esq., culminated in the submission of a formal petition to the leadership of the National Assembly through the House of Representatives.

In the petition, the lawyers accused Ahmed of abuse of office, and conflict of interest. They alleged that his continued stay in office undermines transparency and accountability in the petroleum sector.

“We are here to demand accountability and transparency from Mr. Farouk Ahmed,” Ihensekhien told reporters during the protest. “His actions are a clear betrayal of public trust, and it’s time for him to face the consequences.”

The petitioners demanded:

Immediate suspension of Ahmed from office

Comprehensive investigation and prosecution

Freezing of all local and offshore assets

Sweeping reforms in the appointment and oversight of regulatory agency heads in the oil and gas sector

Dr. S. M. Oyeghe Esq., another lawyer in the protest, added:

“We demand that the National Assembly takes bold action to restore public trust and ensure accountability. No official should be above the law.”

The petition was jointly signed by several civil society organisations, including:

Situation Room for Oil Sector Reforms

Concerned Young Professionals Network

Coalition for Public Accountability (COPA)

These groups reiterated their call for accountability and have previously held protests urging the federal government to act decisively.

They stressed that Farouk Ahmed’s continued leadership poses a threat to the integrity of ongoing reforms in the oil and gas sector and represents a serious breach of fiduciary duty.