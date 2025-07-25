Proscription: We were criminalized without evidence – IPOB alleges

…Vows to remain peaceful but vocal

ABUJA – The Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) has criticized its 2017 proscription by the Nigerian government, describing the move as unjust and lacking legal merit.

In a statement issued by its spokesperson, Comrade Emma Powerful, the group questioned the basis of its designation as a terrorist organization and argued that it was proscribed without being given an opportunity to defend itself.

“There was no act of terror, no crime, no violence — nothing to justify our proscription,” the group said. “The proscription was not based on evidence or legal grounds.”

The group referenced the use of an ex parte order in obtaining the proscription, arguing that the process denied IPOB its constitutional right to fair hearing, as enshrined in Section 36(1) of the 1999 Constitution.

IPOB further maintained that the right to a fair hearing is non-derogable, citing constitutional provisions that protect individuals and groups from being penalized without due process.

It also pointed to an earlier court ruling which, according to the group, had declared IPOB a lawful organization—a decision that was not overturned on appeal.

The group reiterated that its activities are peaceful and constitutionally protected, stating, “Our only action has been to peacefully advocate for Biafra. We have not engaged in acts of violence or unlawful activity.”

IPOB called on Nigerians, members of the legal community, and civil society to seek clarity on the legal justification for the proscription. “We believe the public deserves to know the specific evidence, if any, that led to the designation in 2017,” the statement said.

Reaffirming its nonviolent stance, the group stated: “We will remain peaceful and law-abiding, but we will also remain vocal in demanding our rights.”