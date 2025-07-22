Proposed Indigenous Bill: Constitutional crisis waiting to happen – Adebajo, Policy expert

By Olayinka Ajayi

A UK-based academic and public policy analyst, Dr. Adedapo Adebajo, has described the proposed Indigenous Bill by the Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, Benjamin Kalu, as a “dynamite stick planted at the cracking foundations of our republic.”

Adebajo in his submission likened the proponents of the bill to “ghosts that haunt the Nigerian state,” arguing that the bill is a vehicle for internal colonialism and demographic replacement.

According to him, “The bill proposes to grant indigeneship to individuals who have resided in a community for a certain period, allowing them to enjoy the same rights and privileges as the indigenous people.

“The bill ignores the complex history and cultural significance of land ownership in Nigeria, where land is not just an economic asset but also an ancestral trust, cultural signifier, and spiritual anchor.

He warned that if passed, the bill would create a constitutional crisis, leading to demographic replacement, economic instability, and social atomization.

Adebajo called on the National Assembly to reject the bill, saying it is a cynical and dangerous piece of political theatre that would unleash chaos and instability across the country.

“It is not a path to peace; it is a declaration of demographic war. It is an act of state-sanctioned invasion, cloaked in the sanctimonious robes of progressivism. And coming from proponents who hail from the South-East, it is an act of hypocrisy so staggering it borders on the surreal.

“To understand the bill’s catastrophic potential, one must first exhume the ghosts our leaders seem so determined to ignore. Nigeria was not born of consensus. It was a 1914 business merger, a colonial contraption that welded disparate, often rival, peoples together for administrative convenience and economic exploitation. The British did not create a unified nation; they created a pressure cooker and screwed the lid on tight”.

He argued that the solution to Nigeria’s ethnic tensions lies in true federalism, guaranteeing security and property rights for all Nigerians, and allowing for local autonomy.

He highlights the need for careful consideration and nuanced understanding of Nigeria’s complex history and cultural dynamics.