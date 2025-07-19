Project Waste4Meal launches insect farming training for 23,000 Rivers youths

The Agricultural Social Entrepreneurship Foundation (ASEF International), in partnership with the Rivers State Cooperative Federation (RCF) and Everand Business Support Services (EBS), has officially launched the Nonachi Insect Farming Training Centre in Rivers State.

The launch, which took place on July 12 at Hotel Presidential, Port Harcourt, marks the initiation of the ambitious Project Waste4Meal in the state.

Project Waste4Meal, an initiative spearheaded by ASEF International in collaboration with New Generation Nutrition (NGN), Netherlands, aims to train and empower 23,000 youths and women in sustainable insect farming.

The initiative will lead to the establishment of insect farming clusters and a circular agricultural ecosystem, contributing to food security, job creation, and environmental sustainability in Rivers State.

With an investment target of ₦20.45 billion, the project will integrate poultry, aquaculture, rabbitry, and greenhouse farming, creating a multi-sectoral agricultural resort projected to generate 25,000 jobs over the next four years.

The circular model ensures that no waste is left behind, as insect farming will be used to convert organic waste into useful outputs like protein for livestock feed, organic fertilizer, larvae slurry, edible oils, and chitosan.

In her remarks, Mrs. Rosemary Adebayo, CEO of ASEF and Chief Executive of Waste4Meal, highlighted the transformative potential of insect farming.

“Black Soldier Flies are highly efficient in converting organic waste into high-value products. Their larvae are rich in protein and can significantly reduce the cost of livestock feed while supporting sustainable practices. We aim to scale affordable feed production and enhance access to essential protein sources for poultry, fishery, piggery, and rabbit farming,” she said.

The project will feature 100 clustered larvariums—privately owned by cooperative members but integrated into the overall waste conversion system.

According to Mr. Azeez Oluwole, panel moderatorand a partner on the project, each larvarium is expected to produce 1.5 metric tons of insect larvae and 6 tons of organic fertilizer monthly.

“This amounts to a combined monthly output of 150 tons of larvae and 600 tons of organic fertilizer, linked with other farming projects, we would be unleashing a powerhouse in Rivers State” he explained.

Mr. Afonwa Charles, Chairman of the Rivers State chapter of the Poultry Association of Nigeria, applauded the initiative.

“Feed costs make up over 70% of livestock production challenges. Our partnership with Waste4Meal offers a timely and effective solution. From our demonstration farms, we’ve seen no adverse effects, and insect meal is an excellent addition to conventional feed,” he noted.

Also speaking at the event, Mr. Maurice Ogolo, Permanent Secretary of the Rivers State Ministry of Agriculture, reaffirmed the government’s commitment to supporting agricultural innovations through Public-Private Partnerships (PPP).

“This initiative aligns with our goal to reintegrate youths into profitable agricultural ventures and strengthen the sector as a viable livelihood path,” he said.

Hon. Brilliant Amadi, President of the Rivers State Cooperative Federation, emphasized the cooperative’s role in mobilizing financial resources and creating investment channels to expand the project’s impact across the state.

Closing the event, Retired Lieutenant Commander Chikeziri, founder and CEO of EBS, expressed gratitude to all stakeholders and assured that security infrastructure and strategic investments would be put in place to ensure the project’s long-term success.

While full-scale farm development is scheduled to commence in February 2026, the training and demonstration centre is now operational and open for enrollment—welcoming youths and women interested in joining the fast-growing world of insect-based agribusiness.