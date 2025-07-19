Pro-Seyi Makinde group felicitates Edris on birthday

By Adesina Wahab

A pro-Seyi Makinde group, The GSMists, has sent congratulatory message to a media icon and scholar, Mr Olawoyin Edris, on the occasion of his birthday.

In a statement on Saturday through the state Public Relations Officer, PRO, Hon. Moyosoreoluwa Olamilekan Eldreez which was signed by the state coordinator, Prince Tella Oluyinka, the leadership of The GSMists described Edris as “a beacon of excellence and a worthy ambassador of the Seyi Makinde-inspired movement.”

Edris, who currently serves as the Print Media Director on the State Executive Council of The GSMists, is widely respected for his intellectual brilliance, humility, and dedication to progressive ideals.

“Happy birthday! God bless your new age with new wine. Amen. Shalom. Our own distinguished, iconic scholar, Mr. Olawoyin Edris, the distinctive State Exco of The GSMists as Print Media Director continue to wax stronger, attain greater heights, and experience lifting beyond borders,” the statement read.

The group prayed for continuous divine upliftment upon Edris and his family, calling on God to grant him more wisdom, health, and grace in his service to humanity and the development-focused GSM mission.

“May the good Lord continue to uphold you and your family. Amen. Shalom,” the statement concluded.

Edris has played a key role in advancing the narrative of good governance, transparency, and youth inclusion, using the power of media to project the achievements of Governor Seyi Makinde and the ideals of The GSMists movement across Oyo State and beyond.