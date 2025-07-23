Prince Momodu bids farewell to FRSC, unveils new books

Prince Abubakar Idowu Momodu, a renowned Nigerian author and a Chief Route Officer at the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), due for retirement in August, 2025 from public service after reaching the mandatory age.

Friends and associates, including members of the Momodu royal family, have concluded plans to celebrate the milestone with a befitting post-retirement party in his honour in Abuja

They are proud that he served the FRSC and, by extension, his nation without any blemish.

Prince Momodu hails from the Oba Momodu lineage of Agbede in the Etsako West Council area.

He studied at the University of Maiduguri in Borno State, where he earned a degree in English Language.

He later obtained an advanced diploma in Journalism from the Nigerian Institute of Journalism in Lagos

Before then, he attended Momodu College in his Agbede community and later proceeded to the Federal College of Education in Osiele, Ogun State.

Prince Momodu rose to the rank of Chief Route

Commander,CRC, the highest route command position n the service.

His commitment to scholarship is widely recognised across the country.

As part of the festivities marking his retirement, Prince Momodu will formally launch three of his recent books.

Even the titles of the new works are quite intriguing.

As part of his retirement festivities, Prince Momodu will launch three new books:

“Lethal Nectar”: A dramatization of rural life, addressing issues like HIV/AIDS and public health concerns

“Shuffles of Resilience”: A fictional work promoting discussions on cultural issues and girl child rights.

“Dance of a Woman”: A celebration of African women’s struggles and successes, advocating for equality and egalitarianism

These books showcase Prince Momodu’s literary prowess and commitment to social issues, cementing his legacy as a man of letters and public service.