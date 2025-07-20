President MAAUN universities donates 30-seater luxurious bus to intercontinental schools

President of MAAUN Group of Universities, Prof. Adamu Abubakar Gwarzo, has donated a 30-Seater Luxurious bus to Intercontinental Schools, Kano.

He announced the donation during the Speech and Prize Giving Day of the school which was held on Saturday, 19th July, 2025.

He said the gesture was in recognition of the school’s academic performance, noting that the college is one of the best secondary schools in Kano.

Prof. Gwarzo advised the Founders of the college to focus more on innovation so as to promote critical thinking amongst students as well as provide them with the necessary tools and skills to face the challenges of the future and contribute to the development of the state and Nigeria at large.

“Education is the future and the future is the education. When you give your children quality education, you are investing in their future,” he said.

The Edupreneur used the occasion to appeal to parents and guardians to invest in basic education, stressing that it’s the foundation upon which students build when they go to university for higher education.

He also charged the school to introduce bilingual studies with a view to producing students without borders which would enable them to work anywhere in the world.

Prof. Gwarzo also announced cash prizes for best graduating students as students who came first in Nursery, primary and secondary schools were given N1 million each while those who came second and third went home with N500,000 each.

In their separate remarks, the Founders of the College, Engr. Yusuf Baba and Hajia Hadiza Nuhu Yusuf Baba commended Prof. Gwarzo for identifying with the school.

They also expressed appreciation for donating the vehicle which according to them would go a long way in enhancing teaching and learning in the college.

The college honoured Prof. Gwarzo with an award for his unwavering commitment towards promoting education in the country and beyond.

Among the management staff of University that accompanied Prof. Gwarzo included President of MAAUN, Prof. (Dr.) Mohammad Israr, Vice President Administration, Dr. Habib Awais Abubakar, and Vice President MAAUN Niger, Dr. Shu’aibu Tanko.

Others were Dean, Postgraduate School, Prof. Ahmad Maigari Ibrahim, Director, Institute of Africa Higher Education Research and Innovation (IAHERI), Prof. Abubakar Sadiq Haruna, and Vice President Campus Life, Dr. Hamza Garba and Dr. Bala Mohammad Tukur, Director, Linkages and Collaboration, among others.