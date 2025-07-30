Presidency dismisses ex-ADC chairman’s claim of 3 ministerial slots offer

By Johnbosco Agbakwuru

ABUJA — THE Presidency on Wednesday night, dismissed as false and implausible the claim by former National Chairman of the African Democratic Congress (ADC), Ralph Nwosu, that he was offered three ministerial slots to back out of plans to align the ADC with the opposition coalition.

Responding on Wednesday via his verified X handle, the Special Adviser to President Bola Tinubu on Policy Communication, Daniel Bwala, described Nwosu’s allegations as a fabrication lacking credibility.

“From his words as reported, you know that he lied,” Bwala stated in the post, referring to Nwosu’s suggestion that senior officials of the Tinubu administration had offered him multiple ministerial slots in exchange for abandoning his party’s coalition pressure.

Bwala presented three key points to counter Nwosu’s allegation.

“No government official(s) of whatever rank in our government can promise or grant ministerial slots but Mr President,” he said, adding that if such an offer were to be made, it would have come directly from President Tinubu himself and not from any intermediaries.

He also questioned Nwosu’s failure to name those allegedly involved in the purported offer.

“The same courage he mustered saying he was promised slots by the officials could have been used in mentioning their names and positions in this government,” Bwala argued.

Mocking the opposition’s efforts to form a united front, the presidential aide concluded, “they are painfully graduating to association of jesters or Association of Disorganised Characters.”