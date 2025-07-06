Pregnant UNIPORT student allegedly sets estranged lover ablaze in Rivers

By Davies Iheamnachor – Port Harcourt

Tragedy struck in Choba community, Obio/Akpor Local Government Area of Rivers State, as a pregnant woman allegedly set her estranged lover, Sunny Amadi, ablaze, leading to his death from severe burns.

The incident reportedly occurred on Saturday, with the victim succumbing to his injuries on Sunday. The suspect, identified as 25-year-old Cynthia Chukwunda, a 300-level student of the University of Port Harcourt (UNIPORT), is currently receiving treatment at a hospital for burns she also sustained during the incident.

Sources revealed that Cynthia, who is eight months pregnant, and the deceased, Sunny, both hail from Emohua Local Government Area. According to an eyewitness, identified simply as Emmanuel, Sunny had arrived unannounced at Cynthia’s residence after being absent for over six months following her pregnancy.

Emmanuel narrated that Cynthia had left her door open to quickly buy some items, only to return and find Sunny lying on her bed. An argument reportedly ensued over his unexpected visit. Shortly after, Cynthia allegedly stepped out, returned with petrol, and waited until Sunny fell asleep before dousing him and the bed with fuel and setting them on fire.

“The guy came to visit her after being away for so long,” Emmanuel said. “He entered the room when she wasn’t around and lay on the bed. When Cynthia came back and saw him, she was not pleased. After an argument, she left, returned later while he was sleeping, and then set him on fire.”

The incident occurred at Cynthia’s residence in Choba, sparking outrage in the community.

As of press time, the Rivers State Police Command had not released an official statement regarding the incident. However, officers from the Choba Police Division have reportedly responded and are investigating the matter.