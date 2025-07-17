‘Pray for Buhari’s soul’ – RTEAN tells members nationwide

By Luminous Jannamike

ABUJA – The Road Transport Employers Association of Nigeria (RTEAN) has directed its more than eight million members across the 774 local government areas of the federation to offer special prayers for the repose of the soul of former President Muhammadu Buhari, who recently passed away at the age of 82.

The association described Buhari’s death as a monumental loss to the nation, commending his contributions to national unity, infrastructure development, and the welfare of Nigerian workers.

In a statement on Wednesday, RTEAN’s National Executive President, Dr Musa Muhammad Maitakobi, eulogised the late Buhari as a disciplined leader, patriot, and staunch advocate for economic self-reliance.

Dr Maitakobi highlighted Buhari’s unwavering commitment to the transport sector, noting that investments made during his administration significantly impacted millions of RTEAN members and Nigeria’s broader transport ecosystem.

“He was a pillar of national stability and an advocate of structured transport development. His administration’s investments in the rehabilitation of federal highways, inland dry ports, and the resuscitation of railway lines directly benefited millions of our members and the entire transport ecosystem,” Maitakobi said.

The statement, signed by the Deputy National President (Administration), Muhammad Abubakar Bishara, also recalled Buhari’s strong support for formal transport unions and his emphasis on law and order on Nigeria’s roads.

Dr Maitakobi further described Buhari as a listening leader who respected institutions and consistently upheld the rule of law.

“Nigeria has lost a father figure and a symbol of national discipline. His legacies, especially in infrastructure and public service reform, will continue to speak for him,” the statement added.

RTEAN extended its heartfelt condolences to the Buhari family, the government and people of Katsina State, the Federal Government, and all Nigerians during this period of national mourning.