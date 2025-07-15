PR leaders in Lagos to tackle global polarisation on World PR Day

By Juliet Umeh

To mark World PR Day 2025, pan-African communications firm, The Newmark Group, in partnership with the Public Relations Global Network,PRGN, will tomorrow host a high-level hybrid event in Lagos.

Themed “Building Bridges & Navigating Polarisation,” the event will convene top voices from Nigeria, Africa, and the global PRGN network to explore how communications professionals are responding to deepening cultural, political, and ideological divides.

CEO of The Newmark Group, Gilbert Manirakiza, highlighted the increasing complexity of today’s communications environment.

He said: “The World Economic Forum’s Global Risks Report 2024 ranks societal polarisation among the top ten risks facing the world, threatening democratic stability, business trust, and public cooperation.

“At the same time, UNESCO warns that misinformation and disinformation have become systemic threats to peace and development, eroding public confidence in media and institutions.”

He emphasized that the role of public relations is more urgent than ever, not just in managing reputations but in rebuilding trust and fostering truth.

“This year’s global theme, ‘Building Bridges & Navigating Polarisation’ captures that responsibility,” he noted.

A major highlight of the event will be the official African launch of the 2025 PRGN Influence Insights Report, a global study examining public trust, reputation, and influence across business, media, and government.

The report will be presented by Natacha Clarac, PRGN representative and Managing Director of Athenora Consulting.

Manirakiza noted that as societies grapple with fragmentation and disinformation, the PR profession must evolve from a tool of persuasion to a force for connection.

“Influence now moves faster than truth. PR must serve as a bridge between sectors, generations, and between truth and trust. This is the essence of neuroinfluence, building authentic, meaningful connections,” he said.

The hybrid event will feature a panel session with global business executives, allowing both in-person and virtual participation from professionals across the continent.

Also speaking, the Senior Account Manager and Country Lead for Newmark Nigeria, Lovelyn Okafor, said the event is especially meaningful as it coincides with Newmark’s 15th anniversary.

She said: “It marks a decade and a half of transforming Africa’s communication space through bold ideas and strategic storytelling.

“Nigeria is a powerful storytelling hub. Hosting World PR Day here reinforces Africa’s role in shaping global communication standards.”

Founded in Nairobi, The Newmark Group has grown into one of Africa’s leading communications firms, with presence in Nigeria, Kenya, Ghana, South Africa, Zambia, Burundi, and more. Its work continues to elevate African voices and position communication as a tool for institutional strength and cultural influence.

As polarisation rises across digital and societal spaces, this gathering signals a global commitment to ensuring public relations evolves into a bridge for unity, trust, and progress.