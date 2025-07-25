Poverty in the land traceable to bad leadership – Chilaka

Prince Francis Chilaka, is a political and social commentator, lead consultant and Bonded Terminal Manager.

In this interview with Moses Nosike, he frowned at past and present leadership for not being able to deliver the dividends of democracy to the Nigerian people. He equally blamed politicians for lack of party ideology.

Excerpts:

So far, what is your assessment of development in this regime?

Development is very vast in the sense that, as a country we have not been able to define what we really understand as development. We have not set out parameters that would help us understand the level of our present development and where we intend to be in the nearest future. What we see is nothing but the government deceiving Nigerians with all kinds of campaign promises, but be rest assured that Nigerians are now more informed and are looking beyond frivolous campaign promises. So, if you are talking about development, is it on human capital, infrastructure, or on poverty level? We have not been able to say, this is what we are looking for in developing this country. I think that is where the problem is. But if you ask me, what do Nigerians want, then I can begin to tell you that Nigerians are not asking for too much from their leaders. All that Nigerians are asking for is that government at all levels should create an enabling environment for the people to thrive. Nigerians want to survive, because they are hardworking people. Government is making life tough and unbearable for them. For instance, the President, as soon as he came into office, the first shocker to Nigerians was the announcement of removal of petrol subsidy, when you know that if not all, most of the citizens survive on petrol subsidy. He threw it out. There was no cabinet in place, no economic team in place, not even negotiations with the organized labour. No one was carried along. And you call that an inclusive government? No, it’s nothing short of dictatorship.

Another one, you made two promises that you were going to arrest and prosecute those who had been benefitting from the scam; because everyone has come to understand that fuel subsidy in itself is a scam. Also, you said that the fund that will be realized from the subsidy is going to be used in critical areas; healthcare, education, and infrastructure. But none of these has come to play. So, at the end of the day, we have been going in circles without having a direction of what we want. And I keep telling people who are all over the place jubilating that the government claims to be building bridges, building roads. Look, a man that has no food on his table, of what use is your bridge and the road you are constructing. Government needs to take care of those basic needs of the people. The only basic need of Nigerians today is to survive first, before you begin to talk of any other thing. As for me, the government has made a big mistake, and that mistake is you take so much money from the people to put on Calabar highway, yet all the roads within the country are not motorable. In addition to that, FG is collecting road worthiness certificates, and the roads are not worthy, and you expect the vehicles plying those roads to be worthy. We just keep going back and front as if we don’t even know what we are doing as a people.

If you were to be in the shoes of President Tinubu, what steps would you be taking to deliver the Nigerian masses?

We need to go back to the basics. We need to ask ourselves where we get it wrong. I remember when I was growing up, we had what we called 5 year rolling plan in this country, 3 year rolling plan, 10 year rolling plan, and the whole idea was that within that period certain projects were set and the government must achieve those set objectives at all costs, and Nigeria was moving forward. Unfortunately, the likes of President Ahmed Tinubu, Wike and many others in power today benefitted from this entity called Nigeria free education, free healthcare, etc. They had everything at their beck and call. But what do we have today; over 20 million Nigerian children are out of school. So it’s a matter of starting from the basics, and trace the basic needs of the people. And one of the basic needs of Nigerians today is security. Secure their lives and property. When you secure the lives and property of Nigerians, I’m telling you, you have solved 70% of our problem. Then you address the deplorable state of our roads. If possible declare a state of emergency on it. Open up roads and make the existing ones motorable, accessible. Then you talk about the health sector, so that Nigerians can go to the hospitals and have quality health services at affordable rates. Then you talk about agriculture. We are consumers, we don’t produce anything. Encourage the farmers by creating an enabling environment for them. Our education system is down and almost out, raise the bar, invest in it and remunerate the teachers well. When you have an educated population, you have progress and development in your hands.

Japa syndrome has affected the country, mostly our healthcare sector, what do you think should be done?

Maybe, we will be wrong holding President Tinubu responsible for all the woes of Nigeria. One of the reasons a lot of Nigerians are unhappy with him and have suddenly developed what I called trust deficit with his government is because the President during his campaign gave Nigerians high hopes. He kept telling Nigerians he is one of the arrow heads who fought the military to a standstill. He said, “I’m a very democratic person, and I’m coming to power to allow Nigerians to experience true democracy. We have not seen that. True democracy is the government of the people, by the people and for the people”.

In other words, he was coming to listen to the people and do what will make Nigerians happy. But since coming into office, what has he done? We have seen a president who is listening to nobody, rather he keeps telling Nigerians, be patient, endure, I will provide, but he is living a luxurious life. You bought a presidential jet for yourself. You supported the National Assembly to buy jeeps for all of them. With all of this, what have you created? How are ordinary people benefitting? Today, there is what I call multidimensional poverty in Nigeria. The ordinary Nigerian can’t afford three square meals a day. Some even go to bed hungry. The ordinary Nigerians can’t afford quality healthcare. The ordinary Nigerians can’t afford quality education. These were issues that were there, and Nigerians expected to have a president that is democratic, a president that says he had spent 30 years studying Nigeria and understands the problems of Nigeria. So we were enthusiastic, believing that we are having somebody who is different. But I kept telling those who cared to listen during his campaign that Lagos is not Nigeria. I also said that when Bola Ahmed Tinubu was governor of Lagos state, what he was known for was taxation. But I remember telling his supporters to be very mindful of what lies ahead, so that at the end of the day, they don’t get disappointed. But no one cared to listen because the people allowed tribe, religious sentiment to cloud their sense of judgment. He also came up with the word, ’emilokan’ which means it is my turn, and not the turn of the people. This is the reason no one can hold him accountable or responsible for his actions. Again, after the election he came up to tell us that he has no godfather, that he spent his own money to get to office. So, how do you hold that kind of person accountable?

With all of this, Nigeria has become so difficult for a lot of her citizens to live in. And what happens when an environment becomes difficult or tough, it is expected that the people will be looking for greener pastures abroad. That is what really brought about the Japa syndrome, where Nigerians are leaving in droves to other countries including our doctors unfortunately. Even though going abroad is not an ideal situation because people do all kinds of humiliating jobs there, what would they do? Look at the value of Naira, with N1m in your account it looks like you don’t have more than N100,000. The purchasing power is nothing in the market, what you will buy doesn’t fit in. This is one of the reasons people are leaving the country. And then, the government is not thinking out of the box. The government is not asking herself, these policies I have put in place and people are still grumbling, what do I do? I mean the government that understands the people, a leader who is not a ruler will sit back with his team and say, there is something wrong with this policy, how do we tinker with it, so that it would achieve what we want. But this government is not doing that.

As I speak, Nigerians have got to that point where they wished they were with the former government. Because when you look at it, how much was fuel then, how much was a bag of rice before President Tinubu took over. People could still survive, but today the situation is worse. We don’t have politicians with ideology. Our politicians are greedy, selfish and self-centred. And because there is no party ideology, things are going zigzag. Even the National Assembly has failed the Nigerian people. Rather than review or amend the 1999 constitution so as to protect the ordinary people, rather we have a constitution that solely protects the high and mighty. Why would you stay and see people get elected under a platform like the Labour Party, and they wake up the following morning to decamp to the ruling party and you open your hands wide to receive them. In other words, they are Democrats in the morning and Republicans in the night. So, they don’t have ideology, which is the problem with our political class. Until we begin to fight to say we need an ideological system, leaders with vision, we can’t move this country forward. So, it is going to be difficult to stop Japa syndrome, or revive the healthcare system because we have allowed corruption to become our way of life.