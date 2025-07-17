UTME WhatsApp, Facebook and Telegram group for 2025 aspirants preparing for the Matriculation Examination.

I have created a special UniBeginner Post UTME WhatsApp group for interested aspirants, and you can join and follow our channel for free.

In this UniBeginner Post UTME forum, you will get:

Reliable 2025 Post UTME information

JAMB CAPS Gist

Gist 2025 Post UTME Updates and

The latest school news in Nigeria

How to Join 2025/2026 Post UTME WhatsApp Group

To join the UniBeginner Post UTME WhatsApp Group for free, follow these steps:

Visit www.unibeginner.com/free-updates/

Click on ” UniBeginner Post UTME WhatsApp Group Link ” or “ Join Here “

” or “ “ After that, you will be redirected to join the WhatsApp group and follow our WhatsApp channel.

Why UniBeginner Post UTME WhatsApp Group Link?

Here are some of the benefits:

Free 2025 Post UTME study guides Free Post UTME past questions Free latest Post UTME news and updates, etc.

Conclusion

The 2025/2026 UniBeginner Post UTME WhatsApp group link is open to all candidates applying to federal, state, and private universities, polytechnics, and colleges of education.