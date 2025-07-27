Portable rejects N100m to fight VeryDarkMan

Nigerian street-pop singer, Habeeb Okikiola, popularly known as Portable, has turned down a ₦100 million offer to physically confront social media critic, VeryDarkMan (VDM), demanding a much higher fee of ₦1 billion instead.

Their feud began after Portable publicly slammed VeryDarkMan for criticising President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s administration.

The duo have since been going head to head, releasing diss tracks aimed at each other as they respond and counter each other’s claims in their ongoing online battle.

Meanwhile, in a video that has since gone viral, Portable said he sees ₦100 million as too small an amount for the fight, claiming his fans already give him that much in support.

“That ₦100m, my fans give it to me. ₦100m is small for me to fight VDM. Let them give me one billion, I will fight him and beat him,” he declared.

“If anybody can drop ₦1bn, I will fight him. Someone you can’t hold, you are now asking me to fight and beat him. You are scared of him, you can’t jail him.”

Vanguard News