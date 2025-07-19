Popular soft drink could protect against bowel cancer in those at risk – Study

By Sola Ogundipe

Coconut water might be more than just a refreshing drink as it could offer relief for people battling ulcerative colitis, a chronic inflammatory bowel disease that raises the risk of bowel cancer. A recent study suggests the beverage may help ease symptoms and promote gut health.

Ulcerative colitis affects the colon and rectum, causing painful ulcers in the large intestine. It’s a long-term condition that impacts hundreds of thousands in the country annually.

Common symptoms include severe abdominal pain, persistent diarrhoea, fatigue, and weight loss. In more severe cases, it can trigger inflammation beyond the gut, leading to swollen fat under the skin, aching joints, and weakened bones.

Researchers from the All India Institute of Medical Sciences studied 97 patients with mild to moderate ulcerative colitis to explore coconut water’s potential anti-inflammatory effects. Participants who drank 400ml daily for eight weeks showed significantly higher rates of clinical remission—where symptoms nearly disappear—compared to those given a placebo.

The study also revealed that coconut water helped reshape the gut microbiome, boosting beneficial bacteria while reducing harmful, inflammatory strains. Its rich potassium levels and antimicrobial peptides may be key to these effects.

Commenting on the findings via Instagram, Dr. Kunal Sood, an anaesthesiologist from Maryland, USA, noted:

“Even though the study focused on ulcerative colitis patients, coconut water may be a gentle, food-based tool to support gut health—with your doctor’s guidance.”

While more research is needed, this natural remedy could offer a promising, accessible way to manage symptoms and improve quality of life for those affected.

The UK is Europe’s biggest consumer of coconut water, with estimates that the market will be worth about £741,000 ($1billion) this year.

Patients with ulcerative colitis have an increased risk of bowel cancer, with the risk becoming more severe the longer a patient has lived with the disease.

Living with the condition for 30 years can increase the risk of bowel cancer by 18 per cent, according to studies. But now researchers say drinking just 400ml of coconut water daily could help manage symptoms and ward off the deadly disease.

Coconut water has surged in popularity in recent years for its supposed health benefits as a natural source of electrolytes, vitamins and minerals. The water is the clear substance found inside green, unripe coconuts and just one cup of it is said to contain an impressive 600mg of potassium.

Sood said that the findings show that coconut water could support gut health in patients with inflammatory bowel disease. The severity of symptoms can vary depending on how much of the rectum and colon is inflamed. For some people, it can have a significant impact on their daily lives.

Adults should aim for around 3,500mg of potassium a day. The essential mineral helps keep fluid and sodium levels, reducing inflammation in the body. Coconut water also contains high levels of antioxidants, which can help to neutralise oxidative stress which leads to cell damage.

Ulcerative colitis patients are at higher risk for developing bowel cancer because chronic inflammation can result in the continuous turnover of cells in the intestine. This rapid turnover increases the chance of abnormalities that may lead to cancer.

In order to reduce the risk of the condition developing into bowel cancer, patients are recommended to eat a balanced diet, including plenty of fresh fruit and vegetables—like coconut water. Unfortunately, many patients are often unaware that their condition has developed into bowel cancer as the initial symptoms of the disease are similar.

These include blood in the stool, diarrhoea and abdominal pain—all of which are common symptoms for ulcerative colitis patients. To try and catch the disease early, patients with ulcerative colitis are invited for regular check-ups to look for signs of bowel cancer from 10 years after their first symptoms develop.

This involves examining the bowel with a camera inserted into the rectum—known as a colonoscopy. The findings come amid a surge in bowel cancer cases in young people—many of whom are perfectly fit and healthy.

Common symptoms of bowel cancer include needing to go to the toilet with more urgency, rectal bleeding, blood in the stool—which may appear red or black in colour—and change in consistency.

Some patients may also experience abdominal pain, bloating and unexplained weight loss. Overall, just over half of bowel cancer patients are expected to be alive 10 years after their diagnosis, with 90 per cent of people diagnosed at stage 1 surviving for at least five years.