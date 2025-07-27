Policy without public involvement bound to fail – Ex-Osun policy adviser

Former Policy Adviser to the Osun State House of Assembly, Dr Emmanuel Animashaun, has said that any policy lacking public involvement is bound to fail.

The Nigerian-born public health policy expert, who is using his background in Osun State to shape health legislation in the United States, has proven that policy rooted in community needs can transcend borders.

Current, he works on legislative initiatives that aim to make healthcare more accessible and affordable for residents in the US state.

Animashaun, in a chat with Vanguard, said: “Policy only works when the people it’s meant for can shape it. That was true in Osun, and it’s just as true here in Maryland.”

Meanwhile, his journey into health policy began in Nigeria, where he worked closely with the Chairman of the House Committee on Rural Affairs and Community Development. There, he led grassroots consultations to gather input from underserved communities and used their feedback to develop policy recommendations for the Osun Health Insurance Scheme.

On what this taught him, he said: “That experience taught me that listening to the people is not just a formality, it is the foundation of sustainable policymaking.”

While in Osun, Animashaun focused on bridging the communication gap between lawmakers and the public. He designed outreach strategies to help citizens understand legislative proposals and built public trust through direct engagement.

These efforts, he says, equipped him to thrive in complex political environments. “Navigating politics is easier when you’re armed with the voices of the people,” he added.

Now working with the Maryland General Assembly’s Health and Government Operations Committee, Animashaun reviews bills related to health insurance reform, pharmaceutical regulation, and healthcare transparency. He is responsible for analyzing fiscal impacts, engaging stakeholders, and suggesting amendments that promote equity and consumer protection. “My experience in Osun taught me how to translate community needs into viable legislation,” he said.

Among the policies he has helped shape in Maryland are those aimed at lowering drug costs, expanding insurance coverage, and protecting patients from exploitative insurance practices. He has also played a key role in efforts to ease licensure pathways for internationally trained medical professionals—an initiative particularly beneficial to African and immigrant doctors. “We are working to create opportunities without compromising quality. That’s what effective policy looks like,” he explained.

Animashaun’s impact across two distinct political landscapes, Nigeria and the US, is drawing attention from academics and legislators alike.

His ability to adapt community-informed approaches to international settings highlights the universal nature of healthcare challenges. “Healthcare systems may look different, but the mission is always the same: affordable, equitable care for all,” he emphasised.

Despite the accolades, the Osun-born scholar remains focused on the broader mission of health equity. He believes his dual experience gives him a unique perspective that can be used to strengthen health systems globally. “Whether I’m working in rural Nigeria or at the Maryland General Assembly, my mission is the same: help governments build systems that make healthcare more fair, more affordable, and more accessible,” he said.

His work is increasingly relevant as Nigeria faces chronic issues in healthcare financing, delivery, and access. Animashaun hopes his journey can inspire a new generation of Nigerian and African policy professionals to see beyond borders. “Young professionals don’t need to wait for perfect systems. They can build them starting from wherever they are,” he told our correspondent.