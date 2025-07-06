Police vow to halt ‘Cult Day’ violence

Inspector General of Police, IGP Kayode Adeolu Egbetokun

The Police Command in Lagos State has assured residents of its strong commitment to maintaining maximum security during the Cult Day celebration on Monday.



The state Commissioner of Police, Mr Olohundare Jimoh, gave the assurance in a statement on Sunday by the command’s spokesperson, CSP Benjamin Hundeyin.



He noted that July 7 is often marked by chaos, mayhem, and killings among rival cult groups, usually involving violent reprisals.



The Commissioner of Police said the command is fully prepared, with personnel mobilised to apprehend and prosecute any cultists before violence can erupt.



He added that Anti-Cultism Squads, Special Tactical Squads, the Police Mobile Force, the Intelligence Department, and other special units have all been mobilized.



According to him, preventive and detective strategies have already been implemented to ensure that cultists do not disrupt the state’s peace.



He said security operatives have been deployed across the state to ensure the safety of all residents and visitors.



“Based on credible intelligence, some cult groups plan to launch attacks and reprisals on July 7,” Jimoh warned.



He emphasized that the police have implemented robust measures to prevent such violent activity.



“The command is fully prepared to maintain law and order,” Jimoh said, adding no group would be allowed to breach the peace.



Acting on intelligence, he said the police raided cult hideouts in Mushin on Sunday, arresting 52 suspected cultists.



Jimoh said the suspects were apprehended while preparing for violent attacks and are currently in police custody.



He stated that the suspects will be charged in court after the investigations.



The CP also warned hotel owners and recreational facility managers against harbouring cult activities.



He said such establishments must not allow their premises to be used for cult meetings or violent gatherings.



“Violators will face the full weight of the law,” Jimoh warned.



The CP also urged parents and guardians to caution their children and wards against cultism and related crimes.



He stated that the consequences of engaging in cult activities are severe, and offenders will be prosecuted.



Jimoh held an operational meeting on Sunday with commanders of Anti-Cultism and Tactical Units at the Command Headquarters.



He charged them to ensure no cult group disturbs the peace or causes harm in any part of the state.



“The command’s crime prevention and detective units remain on high alert and committed to protecting all residents,” he said.



Jimoh encouraged residents to continue their lawful activities without fear or intimidation.



He urged the public to report any suspicious activity to the nearest police station or by calling 08063299264 or 08065154338.