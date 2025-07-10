Police urge Anambra residents to expose criminals masquerading as Biafra agitators

Commissioner of Police Anambra State, Mr. Ikioye Orutugu.

The Police Command in Anambra has called on residents to expose suspected criminals who are hiding under the guise of Biafran self-determination to carry out criminal activities in the state.



The command’s spokesperson, SP Tochukwu Ikenga, appealed in a statement issued on Thursday in Awka.



“The Commissioner of Police(CP), Anambra Command, Ikioye Orutugu, has reiterated the command’s commitment to restoring lasting peace and security in the state.



“He has also urged residents, especially community leaders and youth groups, to support ongoing efforts to ensure safe environment by exposing criminal elements operating under the guise of self-government agitation,” he said.

Ikenga said the appeal followed recent intelligence reports indicating that some individuals were exploiting separatist sentiments to engage in extortion, abduction, and targeted attacks on innocent citizens.

He noted that the CP acknowledged Anambra’s longstanding reputation as a peaceful, tolerant, innovative, and industrious state.

According to him, the commissioner emphasised the importance of distinguishing between legitimate advocacy and the actions of those taking advantage of unrest for personal gain.

“The safety and progress of Anambra lie in our collective resolve to reject violence and criminality in any form,” the statement quoted Orutugu as saying.

The command reaffirmed its commitment to working closely with local communities, traditional rulers, religious leaders, and other stakeholders to dismantle criminal networks and ensure public safety.

Ikenga urged members of the public to promptly report any security breach by contacting the Command Control Room on 07039194332 or the PPRO directly on 08039334002.