Police to profile, train Anambra vigilante operatives

By Vincent Ujumadu

The Anambra State Police Command has announced plans to commence the profiling, training, and reorientation of vigilante operatives across the state.

According to the Police Public Relations Officer, SP Tochukwu Ikenga, the exercise has already begun with the documentation and health screening of the operatives.

Ikenga stated that the initiative is aimed at equipping the operatives with knowledge on security protocols, human rights, and the principles of community policing. The goal is to strengthen collaboration between the vigilante groups, the Police, and other security agencies to boost safety and security across Anambra State.

He added that the training will cover ethics and professionalism, crime scene management, rule of law, exhibit handling, and inter-agency cooperation.

“The ongoing documentation will help ensure accountability, improve the organisational structure of the vigilante groups, and streamline their operations in the state,” Ikenga said.

He emphasized that the exercise reflects the joint commitment of the Police Command and the Anambra State Government to enhancing community security.