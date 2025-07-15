Police retirees demand better pensions as NASS delays N758bn

Inspector General of Police, IGP Kayode Adeolu Egbetokun

By Luminous Jannamike

ABUJA – Retired police officers in Nigeria have intensified calls for improved pension benefits, as the National Assembly continues to delay the approval of ₦758 billion in outstanding pension liabilities.

In a statement on Tuesday, the ex-servicemen, under the aegis of the National Association of Retired Police Officers of Nigeria (NARPON), urged the Federal Government to urgently address the grievances of retirees under the Contributory Pension Scheme (CPS), in order to avert a planned protest by serving police officers.

Signed by Comrade Paul Ochonu, National President of NARPON, the statement highlighted the economic hardship faced by police retirees and called for calm, dialogue, and policy-driven engagement.

NARPON noted that the National Pension Commission (PenCom) had, on 18 June 2025, approved a significant upward review of pensions for CPS retirees, demonstrating the system’s responsiveness to economic realities.

However, the association stressed that approving the ₦758 billion pension liabilities currently pending before the National Assembly would significantly enhance the retirement benefits of both serving and retired officers.

The association also recommended an increase in the Federal Government’s contribution to Retirement Savings Accounts (RSAs) from the current 10% to 20%, in line with Section 4 of the Pension Reform Act 2014.

“This adjustment will resolve most concerns about low pension payouts. Pension is a function of salary earned while in service. Whether under the CPS or DBS, the amount of pension payable to a retiree is directly tied to the quantum of his terminal emoluments,” the statement read.

NARPON further urged the Federal Government to make special budgetary provisions for police pensions, citing the hazardous nature of police work and the need for fair treatment.

“It is only fair that the Police be accorded equal consideration,” the association added.

We noted that PenCom has recommended payment of 100% gratuity to retirees in the public sector, however NARPON is recommending payment of 300% gratuity as was the case with DBS retirees.

The association also commended the efforts of the Inspector-General of Police (IGP) to engage with the Federal Government on ensuring that no police retiree of the rank of Commissioner of Police or below receives a monthly pension of less than 80% or 60% of their total emoluments at the point of disengagement, depending on their rank.

NARPON also advocated leveraging the Nigeria Police Act 2020 to establish an Additional Pension Benefits Scheme, similar to those already implemented by agencies such as the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Nigeria Deposit Insurance Corporation (NDIC), and Nigerian National Petroleum Company (NNPC).

“This will enhance the retirement welfare of police personnel from internally generated funds,” the statement noted.

While acknowledging the frustration and disillusionment among retirees, NARPON appealed for calm and urged all stakeholders to pursue constructive engagement and reforms.

“The real solution to the pension concerns of police officers may not necessarily lie in exiting the Contributory Pension Scheme, but in improving its implementation,” the statement added.