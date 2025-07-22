Police rescue pregnant woman from suspected traffickers

The Nigeria Police Force

By Davies Iheamnachor

PORT HARCOURT— Police in Rivers State have rescued a pregnant woman from suspected human traffickers and arrested two suspects.

The Police Public Relations Officer of the state command, Grace Iringe-Koko, disclosed this in a statement in Port Harcourt, yesterday.

Iringe-Koko said the suspects, whom the police have been trailing on different trafficking issues, were tracked to Aba in Abia State, noting that on arrival, the men rescued the pregnant victim from their custody.

Iringe-Koko noted that two suspects were arrested during the operation and that the pregnant woman has already given birth to a baby boy.

She said: “The Rivers State Police Command has made significant strides in combating human trafficking, a scourge that has plagued our society. Following diligent investigation and intelligence gathering, operatives of the command successfully apprehended two notorious suspects linked to a child trafficking syndicate that is under investigation.

“On June 24, 2025, detectives extended their investigation to Aba, Abia State, where they arrested two suspects, namely: Sunshine Hart, 28 years and Kingsley Ekocha, 38 years.

“During the operation, a pregnant woman, Regina Sunday, 24 years, was rescued from the clutches of the traffickers and is currently in protective custody.

“As fate would have it, Regina Sunday went into labour on June 30, 2025, and was promptly rushed to the Police Clinic in Port Harcourt, where she was safely delivered of a baby boy. Both mother and child are receiving medical attention and are in stable condition.

“Investigation is ongoing, with a focus on tracking down other members of this nefarious syndicate. The command is committed to dismantling this network and ensuring that those responsible in this heinous crime face the full weight of the law.”

However, the Commissioner of Police, Rivers State, Olugbenga Adepoju, has reiterated that the command remains steadfast in its commitment to protecting the public and upholding the rule of law.