Police rescue pregnant woman from suspected child traffickers

The Nigeria Police Force

The Police Command in Rivers has successfully rescued a heavily pregnant woman from suspected child traffickers at their hideout in Abia.

The spokesperson of the command, SP Grace Iringe-Koko, made the remark to journalists in Port Harcourt on Tuesday, confirming that the suspects had been apprehended by the police.

She explained that the arrests followed a diligent investigation and intelligence gathering concerning the activities of a child trafficking syndicate operating across Rivers and Abia.

According to her, on June 24, police detectives extended their investigation to Aba, Abia State, where they arrested two suspects: Miss Sunshine Hart, 28, and Mr Kingsley Ekocha, aged 38.

Iringe-Koko explained that during the raid on the suspects’ hideout, officers rescued a 24-year-old pregnant woman, Miss Regina Sunday, who was then placed in protective custody.

“Shortly after being taken into protective custody, on June 30, Regina safely delivered a baby boy at the Police Clinic in Port Harcourt.

“Both mother and child are currently receiving medical care and are in a stable condition,” she added.

The police spokesperson announced that a manhunt had been launched for other members of the child trafficking syndicate.

She reaffirmed the command’s commitment to dismantle the network and ensure that all those involved would be brought to justice.

According to Iringe-Koko, the Commissioner of Police in Rivers, CP Olugbenga Adepoju, reiterated the command’s dedication to safeguarding lives and property and to upholding the rule of law.

“We urged members of the public to continue reporting any suspicious human trafficking activity or intelligence to assist the police to eradicate this menace from our society,” Iringe-Koko appealed. (NAN)