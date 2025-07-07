Police rescue kidnap victims in Edo, arrest 8 in Delta, recover arms in Katsina, Adamawa

By Kingsley Omonobi

The Nigeria Police Force has announced the rescue of two kidnapped victims, arrest of eight suspects involved in cultism, carjacking, and arms trafficking, as well as the recovery of a significant cache of arms and ammunition across Edo, Delta, Katsina, and Adamawa States.

Force Public Relations Officer, ACP Muyiwa Adejobi, disclosed on Monday that the operations were part of ongoing efforts to dismantle criminal networks and enhance public safety.

On June 26, 2025, two individuals—Godday Irieude and Wisdom Emeka—were abducted from their farm in the Ewatto area of Edo State around 1 a.m. Police operatives, working in collaboration with local vigilante groups, tracked the kidnappers to their hideout.

“Upon sighting the police team, the kidnappers engaged them in a gun duel,” ACP Adejobi said. “The superior firepower of the operatives forced the abductors to flee with gunshot wounds, leading to the successful rescue of the victims unharmed.”

In a separate operation in the Mosogar area of Delta State, police operatives acting on credible intelligence and executing a search warrant arrested two suspected cultists—Koko Josh (29) and Asomugha Clinton (27). A search of their premises led to the recovery of:

One fabricated Beretta pistol with two live rounds

Two locally made guns

Eight live cartridges

Multiple mobile phones

A laptop

Fetish items

Further investigation led to the arrest of two additional members of the Aiye Confraternity: Anthony Kelvin (26) and Gift Amotsuka (25).

In another operation in the Okpanam area of the state, officers arrested Ekene Chroma (36) and Okafor Jonathan (18), recovering two English-made single-barrel guns and 110 live cartridges. Investigations revealed they were involved in illegal arms dealing, serving as couriers for wanted criminals.

In Funtua, Katsina State, operatives of the Force Intelligence Department–Intelligence Response Team (FID-IRT) apprehended Yunusa Ishaku (40), who was found in possession of two stolen vehicles—a Toyota Hiace bus and a Toyota Camry.

During interrogation, the suspect confessed to belonging to a nationwide vehicle theft syndicate operating in Abuja, Jos, and other cities, with stolen vehicles smuggled into Niger Republic for resale. He also provided information on the locations of three additional stolen vehicles in Zamfara and Bauchi States.

In Adamawa State, FID-IRT operatives acting on credible intelligence arrested 52-year-old Alhaji Iya Bima of Kem Shithem LGA. He was found in possession of:

One AK-47 rifle

Two magazines

Fifty rounds of 7.62x39mm live ammunition

Further interrogation led to the recovery of an additional AK-47 rifle, three magazines, and another 50 rounds of ammunition.

Police Vow Continued Crackdown

“All suspects will be arraigned upon the conclusion of investigations,” ACP Adejobi confirmed.

Inspector-General of Police, IGP Kayode Adeolu Egbetokun, reaffirmed the Force’s commitment to intelligence-led policing and the dismantling of criminal syndicates nationwide. He urged the public to remain vigilant and report any suspicious activities to the nearest police station or through emergency lines.