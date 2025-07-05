Police rescue 40 Ghanaians, arrest 3 for alleged trafficking in Akure

The Ondo State Police Command says it has successfully rescued one David Angerinya and 39 other Ghanaian nationals allegedly trafficked into Nigeria under false pretences.

This is contained in a statement signed and made available to newsmen on Saturday in Akure by DSP Olushola Ayanlade, the command’s spokesperson.

Ayanlade said that the victims were rescued through the operatives of the Tactical Intelligence Response Squad (TIRS), Akure, while three suspects were arrested.

He said the operation followed a formal petition forwarded through the Interpol Liaison Office, Force Headquarters Abuja, requesting urgent police intervention over a case of transnational human trafficking involving a Ghanaian citizen.

The spokesperson explained that the victim, David Angerinya, was allegedly lured to Nigeria in 2024 with the promise of employment by an unidentified associate.

“Acting swiftly on the report, detectives from the TIRS, led by DSP Lekan Alabi, commenced a targeted investigation

“Subsequently, three principal suspects identified as Hayford Nyamekye, Awine Alex and Kojo Felix were apprehended, while the victim was successfully rescued during the operation.

“Preliminary investigations revealed that the suspects are part of a larger transnational trafficking syndicate that specialise in deceiving unsuspecting individuals, particularly from neighboring West African countries,

“The victims travelled to Nigeria with false assurances of lucrative job opportunities and visa arrangements to Canada and other Western nations,” he said.

Ayanlade also explained that 39 other Ghanaian nationals were discovered to have fallen victim to the same network.

According to him, many of them were found without valid travel documents, while those who had, presented expired ones.

“All arrested suspects are currently in police custody and are cooperating with ongoing investigations.

“Furthermore, efforts are ongoing to apprehend the owners and caretakers of the buildings where the victims were harbored.

“The building owners and caretakers may have had knowledge of or directly facilitated the illegal activities of the syndicate.

“The Commissioner of Police (CP), Mr Adebowale Lawal, has reiterated the unwavering commitment of the command to combating human trafficking and all forms of transnational organised crime.

“The CP urges members of the public to remain vigilant and report all suspicious movements or activities to the nearest police station or through the command’s emergency contact lines,” Ayanlade said. (NAN)