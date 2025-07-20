Police rescue 4 kidnap victims, recover ₦11.3m ransom

…Neutralise 3 Suspects in Enugu, Ogun Shootouts

By Kingsley Omonobi

ABUJA — In a series of coordinated and intelligence-led operations, police operatives in Enugu and Ogun States have successfully rescued four kidnap victims, neutralised three suspected kidnappers in gun duels, and recovered over ₦11.3 million in ransom payments, firearms, and other incriminating evidence.

The Force Public Relations Officer, ACP Muyiwa Adejobi, disclosed this in a statement on Sunday, noting that the operations underscore the Nigeria Police Force’s renewed commitment to proactive and technology-driven crime fighting under the current leadership.

Enugu Operation

On July 16, 2025, around 3:00 p.m., officers in Enugu, working with local security outfits, responded to a distress call from the Okpuje-Ani community in Nsukka LGA, where armed kidnappers had been sighted in a forest.

“During the encounter, one of the suspects was neutralised, while others escaped with gunshot wounds,” Adejobi said. An AK-47 rifle loaded with two live rounds of ammunition was recovered from the scene.

In a related development, operatives of the Anti-Kidnapping Tactical Squad arrested 23-year-old Aliyu Adamu along the Enugu-Onitsha Expressway. The suspect confessed to being part of a kidnap syndicate and admitted he was recruited from Awka, Anambra State, for operations in Enugu.

On July 15, two female suspects, Juliet Chukwu (39) and Nancy Chukwu (40), were arrested while sharing a ₦10 million ransom they had collected from their relative, whom they had conspired to kidnap after demanding ₦50 million. The male victim was rescued unharmed, and the suspects’ Toyota Corolla vehicle was recovered alongside the ransom.

In Ogun State, a kidnapping incident involving three persons on July 16 near the Ajebo axis under Owode Egba Division prompted swift action from law enforcement.

On Saturday, July 19, at about 4:00 a.m., tactical teams—using technological tracking tools—identified and stormed the kidnappers’ hideout along the Lagos–Ibadan Expressway. A fierce gun battle ensued, leading to the neutralisation of two suspects, and the safe rescue of all three victims.

Recovered items included:

One AK-47 rifle

139 rounds of ammunition

One magazine

A cutlass, chain, and padlock

₦1.23 million suspected to be part of the ransom

Several mobile phones used for ransom negotiations

The Inspector-General of Police (IGP) has commended the bravery and professionalism of the officers involved, stating that the successful operations are a testament to the Nigeria Police Force’s evolving strategy focused on intelligence-led, technology-backed interventions.

“The Nigeria Police Force remains fully committed to dismantling criminal syndicates across the country and restoring public confidence in our security architecture,” Adejobi assured.