Police rescue 35 kidnap victims in Niger State, reunite them with families after medical clearance

The Nigeria Police Force

By Wole Mosadomi, Minna

Minna — The Niger State Police Command has rescued 35 kidnapped victims believed to have been abducted by Boko Haram insurgents over a year ago from various parts of the state.

The victims, who were taken from communities including Pandogari, Madaka, Allawa, and Sarkin-Pawa, were reportedly being transported to Yauri in Kebbi State when the police intervened.

According to the State Police Public Relations Officer, Superintendent Wasiu Abiodun, the victims were rescued by a police tactical team along the Madaka–Makujeri road after credible intelligence revealed an attempt by the driver transporting them to hand them over to another group of kidnappers.

The driver, identified as Yusuf Abdullahi from Birnin Gwari, Kaduna State, was immediately apprehended.

The police said the victims have since undergone medical screening and health certification and have been successfully reunited with their families.

Superintendent Abiodun confirmed the incident and stated that further investigations are ongoing to uncover the full network behind the attempted re-kidnapping.

“More details will be made available as the investigation progresses,” he said.