Police rescue 35 kidnap victims in Niger State after over a year in captivity

The Nigeria Police Force

By Wole Mosadomi, Minna

In a major breakthrough against criminal elements, the Niger State Police Command has rescued 35 kidnap victims who had spent over a year in captivity under the control of Boko Haram insurgents. The victims have since been reunited with their families after receiving medical care.

According to the Police Public Relations Officer, SP Wasiu Abiodun, the victims were rescued in two separate operations carried out by the Joint Security Task Force and Police Tactical Teams between July 3 and 5.

The first group of 24 victims was rescued along the Madaka–Makujeri road. They were being transported in a vehicle driven by one Yusuf Abdullahi from Birnin Gwari, who was allegedly attempting to hand them over to another faction of the insurgents after dropping some of the victims at Tegina to continue the journey to Yauri, Kebbi State.

In the second operation, 11 additional victims—comprising five women and six children—were intercepted in Agwara while attempting to cross a river en route to Yauri. The Divisional Police Officer of Agwara took them into custody and transferred them to the state police headquarters in Minna for profiling and further assistance.

The victims, who were abducted from different communities in the state including Pandogari, Madaka, Allawa, and Sarkin Pawa, had reportedly been held in forest camps by insurgents. The rescued individuals were immediately taken to a medical facility for treatment before being reunited with their loved ones.

Police also recovered two magazines and 60 rounds of live ammunition from the intercepted vehicle, which have been handed over to investigators at the state police headquarters.

Confirming the rescue operation, SP Abiodun stated: “Following reports of bandits relocating from the Birnin-Gwari forest due to clearance operations, police tactical teams intercepted 24 kidnapped victims including women and children. The vehicle conveying them was driven by Yusuf Abdullahi, who attempted to hand them over to another criminal group. He has been arrested and is currently under investigation.”

Niger State Commissioner of Police, CP Adamu Abdullahi Elleman, commended the joint security forces for their coordinated efforts and successful rescue mission. He also called on residents to continue providing credible intelligence to aid the fight against criminality in the region.

“Timely and actionable information from the public remains crucial in rescuing other victims and dismantling the networks of these criminal elements,” he stated.

Investigations are ongoing to apprehend more suspects and locate any remaining victims still in captivity.