Police rescue 19 Ghanaians from human traffickers in Oyo

The Nigeria Police Force

The Police Command in Oyo State says it has rescued 19 Ghanaian victims of alleged trafficking through a targeted operation.



The command’s spokesperson, CSP Adewale Osifeso, made this known in a statement in Ibadan on Sunday.

He said that the victims, who were young nationals from Ghana, comprised 14 men and five women.

Osifeso said that the investigation revealed that the victims had been lured to Nigeria with false promises of job opportunities.

He said that they fell prey to a manipulative scheme by unknown perpetrators, who exploited them for financial gain.

He further stated that the victims had provided critical information about their ordeals, which is currently aiding the ongoing investigations.

“The investigation is based on credible intelligence related to suspicious activities at a building in the Kajorepo area of Akinyele Local Government Area in Ibadan, Oyo state.

“The State Criminal Intelligence Department (CID), with the invaluable support of tactical command teams, executed a search warrant at the site, which had been securely locked from outside.

“This operation led to the arrest of nineteen (19) individuals, comprising 14 men and five women, all young nationals from Ghana.

“Following established protocols, the victims have since been handed over to the Nigerian Immigration Service for further investigations and to possibly reunite them with loved ones back in their country.

“The Oyo State Police Command remains dedicated to uncovering the identities of those responsible for this alarming situation,” Osifeso said.

He urged the public to remain vigilant and report any suspicious activities directly to the authorities.