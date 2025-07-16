Police reject ₦1.5m bribe, arrest man for attempting to derail kidnap Investigation

By Kingsley Omonobi | Abuja

The Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Police Command has arrested a 40-year-old man, Yahaya Saleh, for attempting to bribe police officers with ₦1.5 million in an effort to secure the unlawful release of a kidnap suspect under investigation.

In a statement issued on Wednesday, the Command said the arrest followed a discreet operation by operatives of its Scorpion Squad, who are currently handling a case involving a kidnapping syndicate operating within the FCT and surrounding areas.

According to the statement, “Yahaya Saleh approached the investigators and offered the bribe as an inducement to compromise the case and unlawfully release one of the arrested suspects.”

The officers, however, rejected the bribe, demonstrating what the Command described as “professionalism, integrity, and unwavering commitment to justice,” and promptly initiated legal procedures that led to Saleh’s immediate arrest.

The Commissioner of Police, CP Ajao Saka Adewale, has commended the officers for their exemplary conduct, reinforcing the Command’s zero-tolerance stance against corruption and interference in the course of justice.

“The Command remains resolute in its commitment to upholding the rule of law and ensuring that no individual, regardless of status or influence, obstructs the pursuit of justice,” the CP stated.

The police added that investigations are ongoing to apprehend other members of the kidnapping synd