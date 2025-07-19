Police react to viral video of LASU student’s arrest, assures investigation

By Efe Onodjae

The Zone 2 Police Command, Onikan, Lagos, has reacted to a viral video showing the arrest of Ms. Mercy Attababa, a Lagos State University, LASU, student, assuring that justice will be served transparently.

The Police, in a statement by the Zonal Police Public Relations Officer, Chief Superintendent of Police, CSP, Ayuba Umma, and made available to Vanguard, said the arrest followed a petition filed by Emeka Okoye, who alleged that Attababa and others assaulted him and threatened his life.

Okoye, in his petition, claimed that suspected cult members, armed with dangerous weapons, invaded his residence on July 13 and 14, issuing threats against him and his family, forcing them to relocate for safety.

Following the inquiry and collection of her statement, the police said Attababa was released to the Welfare Director of the LASU Student Union Government.

The Assistant Inspector-General of Police in charge of Zone 2, AIG Adegoke Fayoade, has directed that the case be transferred to the Lagos State Commissioner of Police for a comprehensive investigation and subsequent reporting.

The Police also disclosed that the officers involved in the viral video have been identified and assured that appropriate actions would be taken against them.

“The Command assures members of the public that justice will be transparently served,” the statement added.