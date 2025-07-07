Police on alert, as cultists plan initiation, supremacy battle in Anambra

The Nigeria Police Force

By Vincent Ujumadu

The Anambra State Commissioner of Police, Ikioye Orutugu has ordered a clampdown on any unlawful gathering in the state, following security reports that rival cult groups would carry out violent activities, including initiation and supremacy battle in the state.

The state Police Public Relations Officer, PPRO, SP Tochukwu Ikenga, said the security intelligence-led policing and community report suggests that a suspected cult group, the Neo-Black Movement of Africa, may use today 7th of July 2025 to execute plans that could lead to serious public disorder, including cult initiations and reprisals against rival cult groups in the state.

It was gathered that the initiation would take place at a secluded place close to students hostel in Awka.

The PPRO said the CP is worried that the criminal activities happen within student-populated areas, adding that the command has stepped up the security deployment with the School Protection Squad, directing the operatives of the command to be on the offensive.

He also urged hoteliers, lounge owners, and operators of studio apartments, to refuse their facilities for hosting any gatherings associated with cult groups or any related activities.

The security deployment, he added, also involves covert operations with operatives at the motor/keke parks and identified spots to nip in the bud any untoward situation.

According to him, the Schools Protection Squad (SPS) is an initiative of the Inspector General of Police, Kayode Adeolu Egbetokun, designed to protect the schools, students, and institutional infrastructure.

Meanwhile, the Police command has urged the public to remain vigilant and to immediately report any suspicious activities, gatherings, or threats to the Police.

He said that the command remains dedicated to a peaceful and secure environment for everyone in the state and urged on the general public to call the various Area Commanders or Divisional Police Officers, DPOs, in their areas of concern in case of any eventuality.