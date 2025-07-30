Police officer’s son beheads 15-year-old brother for alleged ritual in Ondo

By Dayo Johnson

Akure —It was double tragedy for a senior police officer in Odigbo Local Government Area of Ondo State, as his 26-year-old son beheaded his 15-year-old brother, identified as Emmanuel, for rituals.

Consequently, angry youths in the community, in swift response, attacked and killed the suspect identified as Daniel.

Tension has gripped the agarian community following the death of the two children of the police officer.

A local, Roland Akinkunmi, who told newsmen that the ugly incident occurred Monday evening in the community, expressed dismay at what could have prompted the dastardly act.

The elderly brother, was said to have lured his junior brother identified as Emmanuel to the banks of Origbara River, an isolated area in the community.

Akinkunmi said an indigene of the town, who was trying to cross the river, raised the alarm when he saw Daniel trying to hide the severed head in a black bag in his hands.

According to him, “I was around the palace when I had people shouting from the Origbara axis. On getting to find out what was happening, I saw Daniel holding a human head. I didn’t realise it was his brother’s head because I was confused.

“Daniel and Emmanuel are from the same parents, and their father is a respected police officer here.”

“We are all in shock. How could someone do this to his own blood? They are not from this community.

“The people in our community are still in shock at what could have come over him to have the thought of killing and beheading his own young brother.

“Some people living close to them had stated that the two of them had earlier engaged in the usual siblings quarrel.

“But we believe there will be more to it. In this town, if anyone sheds human blood for the purpose of a money ritual or under any circumstances, the person will be exposed instantly.”

Contacted, the state police command spokesperson Ayanlade Olayinka confirmed the incident.

Ayanlade said: “The Commissioner of Police, Adebowale Lawal, has ordered an immediate investigation. The case has been directed to be transferred to the SCID for further and discreet investigation.”

He added that the Ondo State Police Command was assuring the good people of Ondo State that no stone would be left unturned in these cases.