Police neutralise 6 kidnap suspects in Delta

The Nigeria Police Force

The Delta Police Command says it has neutralised six kidnap suspects in the state.

The Spokesman for the Command, SP Bright Edafe, said this at a news briefing on Tuesday in Warri.

Edafe said the suspects were neutralised on Wednesday, when operatives raided their hideout on the Ughelli-Patani Expressway.

He stated that the Commissioner of Police’s Special Assignment Team (CP-SAT) was conducting a sting operation when they stormed their hideout, located near the Unenurhei Community on the expressway.

He said: “On July 9, the CP-SAT, while on a sting operation, raided the suspects’ hideout near Unenurhei axis, on the Ughelli-Patani Expressway.

During the operation, the heavily armed suspects engaged the police team in a fierce gun duel.

“In the process, the suspects sustained serious gunshot injuries.

“They were taken to hospital, where six of them were confirmed dead, while two others are still receiving treatment.”

He said that four locally-made guns and 19 rounds of live cartridges were recovered from them.

Vanguard News