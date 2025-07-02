Police nab two after attack on CDC chairman enroute farm

The Nigeria Police Force

By Davies Iheamnachor

PORT HARCOURT: Police have arrested two youths in Rivers State after they attacked their Community Development Committee Chairman of their town and inflicted machete cuts on him.

It was gathered that the CDC Chairman of Okana Community in Abua/Oduah Local Government Area, Christian Benjamin Ediegene, was on his way to his farm when some youths swooped on him with dangerous weapons.

It was learned that the victim survived the attack by the whiskers and that the police were notified of the development.

The victim, Ediegen, disclosed that the incident happened on the 29th of June, adding that he was on the way to his farm when the youths attacked him.

He said that he does not know the reason the youths attacked him, calling on the police to ensure thorough investigation into the development.

He said: “At about 7am on 29th June, 2025, I was going to my farm, when a group of boys ambushed me, macheted me on the head, shoulder and my hand.

“After they left, I have to force myself to the main road because where the thing happened is very close to the road. My community people came and took me to the Police station in Abua central.

For now, I am demanding for justice. I heard the Police have arrested some of them. I was unconscious but now, I am recovering, at least I can talk a little. I am shocked, because I don’t know the reason I was attacked by the youths.

However, the Rivers State Police Command says its operatives have arrested two suspects over brutal attack on the CDC Chairman.

The Police Public Relations Officer of the Rivers Police Command, Grace Iringe-Koko, a Superintendent of Police said the suspects whose identity were not disclosed were arrested by the Police Division in Ayama, Abua central and transferred to State Criminal Investigation and Intelligence Department,SCIID, Port Harcourt for discreet investigation.