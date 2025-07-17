Police nab bandit, recover AK-49 rifle in major anti-kidnapping operation in Sokoto

The Nigeria Police Force

By Musa Ubandawaki, Sokoto

SOKOTO: The Nigerian police Sokoto command has, in a significant move against armed banditry, apprehended a suspected member of the feared Lakurawa bandit syndicate and recovered a high-powered AK-49 rifle along with live ammunition.

The suspect, identified as Buba Magaji, was arrested during a targeted operation carried out by the Anti-Kidnapping Unit of the command, following credible intelligence. The arrest took place at Julirkol Village in Silame Local Government Area of Sokoto State.

This was disclosed by the Commissioner of Police, Mr. Ahmed Musa, in a statement released on Thursday through the command’s Public Relations Officer, DSP Ahmad Rufai.

According to the statement, Magaji was specifically identified through a tip-off as a close associate of the notorious Lakurawa bandit group — a criminal network responsible for widespread violence and terror across several local government areas, including Silame, Wamakko, Binji, and Yabo.

“During the investigation, Magaji confessed to participating in several criminal activities linked to the syndicate,” the statement revealed.

He also voluntarily disclosed the location where he had hidden a weapon used in their operations — an AK-49 rifle stashed deep within the bush along the Silame axis.

Acting swiftly on this information, the Anti-Kidnapping Unit conducted a meticulous search of the area on Wednesday. The operation led to the recovery of the AK-49 rifle, a loaded magazine, and 22 rounds of live ammunition.

CP Ahmed Musa hailed the success of the operation, describing it as a clear demonstration of the power of timely and actionable intelligence.

“This arrest and the subsequent recovery of weapons directly disrupt the operations of a criminal syndicate that has inflicted untold suffering on innocent communities,” he said.

He further commended the vigilance and cooperation of residents whose tip-off was instrumental in the operation, reiterating the importance of community involvement in the ongoing war against crime.

“The Sokoto State Police Command remains resolute in its commitment to eliminating kidnapping, armed banditry, and all forms of criminality that threaten the safety and peace of our people,” the Commissioner added.

He urged the public to remain vigilant and continue to support security agencies with credible information, assuring them of the police’s relentless pursuit of peace and justice across the state.