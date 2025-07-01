Police nab 3 wanted kidnappers/bandits in Abuja sting operation

**CP Assures Sustained Effort Against Criminality in FCT.

By: Kingsley Omonobi

In the continued effort to rid the Federal Capital Territory and its environs of all forms of criminality, the operatives of the Command, acting on the strategic directive of the Commissioner of Police FCT, CP Ajao S. Adewale

The Police in Abuja have achieved a breakthrough with the arrest of three (3) notorious and wanted kidnappers/bandits whose gang had terrorised communities in the capital territory and parts of Kaduna.

The FCT Command said, “The arrest was carried out on 29th June, 2025, on the heels of an actionable intelligence and a well-coordinated operation led by ACP Victor O. Godfrey.

“The operation which spanned Wukushi, Mpape in the FCT and Rigina, Kaduna State, led to the arrest of Abdulkadir Abubakar of Mpape, FCT, Mohammed Tasiu Sani 25 years, of Rigina, Kaduna State, and Suleiman Jibrin (27 years, from Sabon-Gayan, Kaduna State.

“The suspects were known to operate deadly camps within the forests of Kachia and Rigina in Kaduna State, where victims were held for extended periods and have been linked to several kidnapping incidents across Jere, Kajuru, and parts of the Federal Capital Territory.

“An operational motorcycle, commonly referred to as a “Boko Haram motorcycle,” was recovered during the operation and efforts are ongoing to recover more weapons and arrest of other fleeing accomplices.

“Suspects are currently in custody and are assisting the Police with further investigations to dismantle their criminal network.

“Their arrest marks a significant stride in the Command’s effort to restore peace and security across the territory.

“While the CP appreciates the resilience and bravery of the Police operatives, he urges residents to support the Police with credible information in the fight against criminality.”