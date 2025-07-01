Police nab 2 suspected vandals, recover stolen items in A/Ibom

The Nigeria Police Force

The Police Command in Akwa Ibom has arrested two suspected vandals and recovered stolen items in Uyo metropolis.

This is contained in a statement by the Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), DSP Timfon John, in Uyo on Monday.

John said that the suspects were arrested on June 29 along Ndiya Street off Aka Road in Uyo.

“On Sunday, June 29, 2025, at about 11:46am, based on credible information about an ongoing act of vandalism along Ndiya Street, off Aka Road, Uyo, operatives of the Command swiftly mobilised to the scene.

”On sighting the police, the suspects took to their heels, but the police went after them and arrested one. Further investigation led to the arrest of a second suspect, who was apprehended at about 3:40pm at Ebiare Afiat Lane, off Aka Road,” John said.

The PPRO said that on interrogation, the suspects led the police to another suspect now at large believed to be a receiver of stolen goods.

The police spokesperson said that efforts were ongoing to arrest the suspected receivers of the stolen items.

She said that a thorough search of the surrounding area led to the recovery of items suspected to have been stolen.

According to her, items recovered include two large oxygen gas cylinders, one SUMEC Fireman 3000 generator and one Fireman 1800 generator.

“Other items include one 12.5 kg gas cylinder, one complete mechanic toolbox, two wheelbarrows, one 4 kg gas cylinder, one aluminium car wheel, one metal Coca-Cola stand, one tile cutter and one solar light panel, among others.

John said that the suspects arrested would be charged in court when investigations are concluded.

She called on residents to continue to partner with the police in the fight against crime through timely and useful information for prompt action. (NAN)