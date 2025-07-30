Police nab 10 suspected human trafficking syndicate, rescue 36 victims in Minna

The Police Command in Niger says it has arrested a 10-man syndicate in Minna suspected of specialising in international human trafficking.

The syndicate is believed to be acting as travel agents under false pretences and trafficking unsuspecting victims to different countries.

This is contained in a statement by its public relations officer, SP Wasiu Abiodun, in Minna on Wednesday.

According to Abiodun, the suspects were arrested on July 18 at about 12.30pm based on credible intelligence received on their activities along 123 Quarters, Minna.

The suspects include Sokou Doumbia, Thiarno Balbe, Hashimu Dauda-Kolo, Usman Doumbia, and Musa Konate.

Lamine Watara, Racine Diouf, Adamu Zarbu, Alhassan Konde, and Dango Aminatu.

“They were discovered to be indigenous to various neighbouring West African countries and could basically speak in French, except for their Nigerian collaborator, Dauda-Kolo, who provides accommodation for the syndicate in Minna and one other.

“The operation also led to the rescue of 36 youths of different countries, such as Senegal, Cote d’Ivoire, Mali, Burkina Faso, and Guinea, without any documents,” he stated.

During interrogation, they claimed that they had come to Nigeria for an online business.

The statement said all the suspects and the victims were transferred to Interpol for further investigation and other necessary actions. (NAN)