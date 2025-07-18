Police kill suspected kidnapper, arrest 5, rescue victim in Enugu

The Nigeria Police Force

The Police Command in Enugu State has killed a suspected kidnapper, arrested five suspects and rescued a victim in multiple operations in the state.

The Command’s Spokesman, SP Daniel Ndukwe, in a statement on Friday in Enugu, said that police operatives also recovered an AK-47 rifle with two rounds of live ammunition.

Ndukwe said that other items recovered included a Toyota Corolla car, ₦10 million in cash obtained as ransom and other incriminating exhibits.

He said that the command achieved the feat through series of intelligence-driven operations conducted from July 5 to July 16.

According to him, the command has recorded significant breakthroughs in its sustained fight against violent crimes, particularly kidnapping.

“On July 16, at 3p.m, operatives attached to Okpuje Division, in collaboration with members of the Neighbourhood Watch, Forest Guards, and local hunters, swiftly responded to a distress call regarding suspected armed kidnappers.

“The armed kidnappers were sighted in a forest at Okpuje-Ani community in Nsukka Local Government Area.

“Upon arrival, the armed suspects engaged the team. The operatives returned fire, neutralising one of the suspects while others escaped.

“An AK-47 rifle loaded with two live rounds of ammunition was recovered from the neutralised suspect,” he said.

The spokesman said that in a separate operation on the same day at about 4.00p.m., operatives of the Anti-Kidnapping Tactical Squad, acting on credible intelligence, arrested one Aliyu Adamu, 23, at Ugwu-Onyeama axis of Enugu-Onitsha Expressway.

“During interrogation, the suspect confessed to participating in multiple kidnappings and stated that he had been invited from Awka, Anambra, by another suspect now at large for criminal operations in Enugu State,” he said.

Ndukwe said that on July 15, at about 2:20p.m., the Commands Anti-Cultism Tactical Squad apprehended two female suspects – Juliet Chukwu, 39; and Nancy Chukwu, 40; – in an intelligence-led operation.

“The suspects, who are sisters and claimed to be law enforcement officers, were apprehended while sharing a ransom of ₦10 million.

“The ransom was obtained from their kinsman, whom they had conspired to kidnap on July 14, 2025, after initially demanding ₦50 million.

“The victim was rescued unharmed, and the operatives recovered the ransom cash and a Toyota Corolla vehicle belonging to one of the suspects,” he said.

The spokesman said that earlier, on July 5, at about 5:30p.m., operatives of the Anti-Kidnapping Tactical Squad arrested two suspects – Usman Musa, 20; and Musa Zaria, 24; both from Kogi State.

He said that the two suspects were apprehended during a tactical operation at Okemmou, 9th Mile Corner in Udi Local Government Area.

“The suspects were found in possession of clothing and a wristwatch belonging to two male victims kidnapped on July 4, 2025.

“The victims later identified both the items and the suspects as those involved in their abduction.

“The detained suspects will be arraigned in court once investigations are concluded. Efforts are ongoing to detain other suspects at large,” he added.