Police kill 3 bandits, recover 10 AK-47 rifles in Plateau, Adamawa, others

By Kingsley Omonobi

The Police headquarters in Abuja on Sunday said that operatives of the Force Intelligence Department- Intelligence Response Team (FID-IRT) under the Force Intelligence Department, successfully neutralized three (3) armed bandits during several armed encounters during the week.

Force Public Relations Officer, ACP Muyiwa Adejobi said the successes followed a series of coordinated tactical operations conducted across Taraba, Plateau, Adamawa, Nasarawa, and Niger States.

He said, “The bandits, who attempted to escape upon sighting operatives, were fatally subdued after intense gunfire exchanges, during which they abandoned their weapons and fled into the surrounding terrains with various degrees of gunshot injuries.

“These operations led to the discovery and recovery of ten (10) AK-47 rifles—weapons linked to various criminal activities, including kidnappings, armed robberies, gun running, and cattle rustling.

“Follow-up tactical operations are ongoing to track, identify, and apprehend fleeing members of the syndicates already indicted to be masterminds of deadly attacks on communities in the affected states.

“The Inspector-General of Police, IGP Kayode Adeolu Egbetokun has again reaffirmed the Force’s unyielding resolve to uphold national security, as the Nigeria Police Force will continue to sustain and intensify intelligence-led operations to dismantle all criminal enterprises.

“The Force remains resolute in its constitutional duty to protect life and property across Nigeria.

“Citizens are encouraged to continue supporting the Police with actionable intelligence by reporting any suspicious activity to nearby police formations or via official channels.”